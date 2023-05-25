Tacview 1.9.2 beta 4 is now available.

FEATURES & CHANGES
- ADDED Inclinometer (slip indicator) cockpit instrument
- ADDED tacviewPlaybackDelay custom option for DCS World servers (60, 120, 300, 600, 1200, 1800 sec)
- ADDED DCS: Normandy 2 terrain and airfields
- ADDED RPM and Throttle #2 to X-Plane advanced telemetry
- IMPROVED Korea database and terrain for BMS 4.37.2
- IMPROVED DCS2ACMI debug log
- IMPROVED CSV files support
FIXES
- FIXED real-time telemetry disconnect would not always work
- FIXED real-time telemetry was auto-retrying on wrong password
- FIXED corrupted A-10 3D model (regression)
- FIXED multiple errors and oversights in the SDK documentation
Changed depots in beta branch