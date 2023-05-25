 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tacview update for 25 May 2023

Tacview 1.9.2 beta 4 is now available.

Share · View all patches · Build 11319483 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

FEATURES & CHANGES

  • ADDED Inclinometer (slip indicator) cockpit instrument
  • ADDED tacviewPlaybackDelay custom option for DCS World servers (60, 120, 300, 600, 1200, 1800 sec)
  • ADDED DCS: Normandy 2 terrain and airfields
  • ADDED RPM and Throttle #2 to X-Plane advanced telemetry
  • IMPROVED Korea database and terrain for BMS 4.37.2
  • IMPROVED DCS2ACMI debug log
  • IMPROVED CSV files support

FIXES

  • FIXED real-time telemetry disconnect would not always work
  • FIXED real-time telemetry was auto-retrying on wrong password
  • FIXED corrupted A-10 3D model (regression)
  • FIXED multiple errors and oversights in the SDK documentation

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 11319483
Tacview Content Depot 1174861
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link