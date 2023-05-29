 Skip to content

Trust No Bunny update for 29 May 2023

Small bug fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Naive now appears in Renown
  • Werebunny's no longer have their chat randomly toggling between town and werebunny chat

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2025661 Depot 2025661
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2025663 Depot 2025663
