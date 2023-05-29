- Naive now appears in Renown
- Werebunny's no longer have their chat randomly toggling between town and werebunny chat
Trust No Bunny update for 29 May 2023
Small bug fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2025661 Depot 2025661
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2025663 Depot 2025663
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update