[25.5.23] New Hotfix available now!

CHANGELOG
Added
- Added alignment in save picker.
Changed
- Headgear toggle in Equipment tab will now be visible only if currently equipped armor has a toggleable helm
- Firelords stats and resistances.
- Dragons' stats and resistances.
- Dark Elves stats and resistances.
- Crawlers stats and resistances.
- Ravens stats and resistances.
- Alchemy reagents stats, prices and weight.
[Note that some armors have head accessories that are not considered as a proper helm]
Fixed
- Fixed _Unkindness of Ravens _quest markers.
- Fixed a bug preventing interactable chars to be triggered to activate Hardcore More and Permadeath Mode not being responsive.
- Fixed Gem of Ballawold stats.
- Fixed The Eyes of Tutem quest markers.
- Fixed _Woods Keeper_quest giver not correctly mounted.
- Fixed Battleborn Light headgear misbehaving if toggled on or off.
- Fixed Odan’s chronicle post-Skullface fight.
- Fixed news hub losing input if save picker was opened with no saves.
- Fixed item quantities not showing up in CharacterUI, VendorUI.
- Fixed a bug that could cause Legacy Mode not to be available in Main Menu after having completed the game.
- Fixed edge case where interactables could register an input twice in the same frame leading to the game misbehaving.
