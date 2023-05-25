 Skip to content

Alaloth - Champions of The Four Kingdoms update for 25 May 2023

[25.5.23] New Hotfix available now!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHANGELOG

Added
  • Added alignment in save picker.
Changed
  • Headgear toggle in Equipment tab will now be visible only if currently equipped armor has a toggleable helm
  • Firelords stats and resistances.
  • Dragons' stats and resistances.
  • Dark Elves stats and resistances.
  • Crawlers stats and resistances.
  • Ravens stats and resistances.
  • Alchemy reagents stats, prices and weight.

[Note that some armors have head accessories that are not considered as a proper helm]

Fixed
  • Fixed _Unkindness of Ravens _quest markers.
  • Fixed a bug preventing interactable chars to be triggered to activate Hardcore More and Permadeath Mode not being responsive.
  • Fixed Gem of Ballawold stats.
  • Fixed The Eyes of Tutem quest markers.
  • Fixed _Woods Keeper_quest giver not correctly mounted.
  • Fixed Battleborn Light headgear misbehaving if toggled on or off.
  • Fixed Odan’s chronicle post-Skullface fight.
  • Fixed news hub losing input if save picker was opened with no saves.
  • Fixed item quantities not showing up in CharacterUI, VendorUI.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause Legacy Mode not to be available in Main Menu after having completed the game.
  • Fixed edge case where interactables could register an input twice in the same frame leading to the game misbehaving.
