WASTE update for 25 May 2023

Challenge vs Difficulty

One of the hardest things to get right is the balance between difficulty and individual players,
some players want a big challenge (hardness) which frustrates players who want it easier,
other players want a relaxed, easy challenge, which frustrates players that prefer a harder
challenge,.
This latest build tries to tackle this.
Enjoy...

