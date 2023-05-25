0.9.17 Update

-
Introducing YouTube and Twitch integration! Currently you need to have blueprint knowledge to set them up - an interactive setup wizard is coming soon so that you can configure gift drops, membership stickers, etc. with simply a few clicks!
- YouTube, Twitch, and Bilibili settings can now be accessed via Menu -> Settings.
-
MediaPipe face tracking! You can now track ARKit blendshapes just with your webcam. Simply select "MediaPipe (Webcam)" when prompted to select a face tracking template.
-
BlendShape mapping! You can now configure blendshape mappings for all face trackers without touching the blueprints. To access the mapping config, simply click "Configure BlendShapes Mapping" on any face tracker's page.
-
MediaPipe hand tracking is now faster and more stable.
- Fingers are now less curly when you are spreading your fingers
- Hand wrists are now prevented from going too far into the other side of your body
-
Overhaul to the editor interface! There is now dark mode and a cleaner Settings page. We added a cool About page too!
- You can now also test invoke a flow in a blueprint by clicking on an input port!
-
Most face tracking & pose tracking can now be mirrored
-
Updates to the character asset:
- You can now use VRM BlendShape clips for default blendshapes and expressions
- You can now configure the ragdoll's hitboxes
- You can now use both bones and blendshapes to animate the model's eyes
-
Fixed issues:
- Lag spikes when using the RhyLive receiver if the computer is connected to iPhone via USB
- Character root position is incorrect at times
- Synthetic body movements provided by face trackers are inaccurate
- "Play One Shot Animation" does not smoothly transition
- Overlapping animations and animations played by "Play One Shot Animation" do not animate root transform
- Overlapping animations and animations played by "Play One Shot Animation" do not update blendshapes and material properties on the character model
- "On Bilibili Gift Received" gift count is incorrect
- "On Bilibili Membership Received" membership type is incorrect
- Additional bone offsets do not apply on top of tracking data
- Startup logo flickers when CPU is under load
- Editor graphical assets do not show up for some users
0.9.17 Update
