A quick fix to a piece of Titan logic where they would get sleepy and not wake up.
They all have a nice morning coffee now because terrorizing the world.
Breakwaters update for 25 May 2023
Sleeping Titans quick fix
Patchnotes
Breakwaters Depot 1203181
