Breakwaters update for 25 May 2023

Sleeping Titans quick fix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A quick fix to a piece of Titan logic where they would get sleepy and not wake up.
They all have a nice morning coffee now because terrorizing the world.

