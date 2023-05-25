 Skip to content

Nienix update for 25 May 2023

Misc update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version 1.0425

🎯 [Arena] You can now set an enemy level up to 99 in the Arena, given that the creating player is at max level (60). Else, the max enemy level is the level of the creating player.
🎯 [Balance] The "Auto" difficulty setting is now set to "Nightmare" when playing COOP with 3 players (previously "Hard") and "Insane" when playing COOP with 5 players (previously "Nightmare").
🎯 [Balance] The hull has been increased by ~20% for several campaign bosses.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed several incorrect Chinese and Russian texts.
🎯 [Bug fix] Players could previously, given certain conditions, bypass instance loot checks by using the single-item-pickup-method (in front of collision/bulk). This is no longer the case.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue that could cause crit damage to fail to evaluate for some kinds of beam-type weapons.

