Update v0.8

A small but much needed update. Anomalous had no player model for about 3 years so the fella has finally been implemented. All viewport weapon models have the old arms replaced with appropriate updated character arms. Some animations have been tweaked slighly and if you want you can hide player arms so only the weapon is visible similar to how it is in some other Retro FPS titles

Main menu revamp showing new player model

All weapon animations use the new player character model’s arms in them.

Some animations adjusted slightly

HIDE HANDS option added to game options if you prefer a hands-less experience like in a couple other of the retro FPS games

Some minor visual adjustments in Kosolov Nightfall (map 6)