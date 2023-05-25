 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 25 May 2023

Build 0.19979

Share · View all patches · Build 11319098 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-New "Hover Mode". You can now toggle hover mode by pressing H. Hover mode means you do not experience gravity or momentum, allowing you to more easily build complex space rig structures from space without being bothered by gravity. (note, does not function if cheat mode enabled)
-Fix some trash vac items items knocking player
-Do not respawn player with fuel if you jailbreak into a stranded mode restart before TRACI has enabled your jetypack
-Can pick up dead scav, drop and pick up again dead scav without error.
-Title music does not start until you click on on dev intro dialog.
-Correct recipe for diagonal base cube.

Changed files in this update

Space Trash Scavenger Playtest Content Depot 1832211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link