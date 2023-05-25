Build 0.19979

-New "Hover Mode". You can now toggle hover mode by pressing H. Hover mode means you do not experience gravity or momentum, allowing you to more easily build complex space rig structures from space without being bothered by gravity. (note, does not function if cheat mode enabled)

-Fix some trash vac items items knocking player

-Do not respawn player with fuel if you jailbreak into a stranded mode restart before TRACI has enabled your jetypack

-Can pick up dead scav, drop and pick up again dead scav without error.

-Title music does not start until you click on on dev intro dialog.

-Correct recipe for diagonal base cube.