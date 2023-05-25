v0.10.4 - 2023-05-25

• [new] Something is lurking in the depth of Subspace

• [fix] "New Version" dialog is now pointing correctly to the Steam page

• [fix] Corrected Subspace health calculation, resulting in no longer removing new ones, @Kamikase

• [fix] Potential server fix to prevent staying in Event Subspace forever

• [tune] Increased stack limit for Technology Blueprints to 480 and Module Fragments to 160

• [tune] Loot drops use a visual clue to indicate if it belongs to your or someone else