• [new] Something is lurking in the depth of Subspace
• [fix] "New Version" dialog is now pointing correctly to the Steam page
• [fix] Corrected Subspace health calculation, resulting in no longer removing new ones, @Kamikase
• [fix] Potential server fix to prevent staying in Event Subspace forever
• [tune] Increased stack limit for Technology Blueprints to 480 and Module Fragments to 160
• [tune] Loot drops use a visual clue to indicate if it belongs to your or someone else
Subspace Discovery update for 25 May 2023
v0.10.4 - 2023-05-25
