 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Last Sovereign update for 26 May 2023

TLS 0.67.2 is on Steam!

Share · View all patches · Build 11318892 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There's a new public update! More info available here:
https://the-last-sovereign.blogspot.com/2023/05/tls-0672-public-release.html

No time to write notes, gotta keep working on TLS 0.68.0!

Changed files in this update

The Last Sovereign Content Depot 951831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link