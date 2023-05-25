 Skip to content

IDF-ASD update for 25 May 2023

Secret Mission 1 Version 2 Update

IDF-ASD update for 25 May 2023

Secret Mission 1 Version 2 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates
Secret Mission 1 Boss improvements.
Removed excess colliders with boss better performance and less processing required.
Increased Boss movement speed better difficulty.
Changed Boss movement path so that it is more on the screen and more engaging.
Updated the amount of damage boss can take both in shields and parts.

Fixed some structures in the mission player colliding with buildings, was not a good.

Play testing is always the best bug finder... : )

Again enjoy as always

Jared.

