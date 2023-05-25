Secret Mission 1 Version 2 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11318886 · Last edited 25 May 2023 – 19:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Updates

Secret Mission 1 Boss improvements.

Removed excess colliders with boss better performance and less processing required.

Increased Boss movement speed better difficulty.

Changed Boss movement path so that it is more on the screen and more engaging.

Updated the amount of damage boss can take both in shields and parts.

Fixed some structures in the mission player colliding with buildings, was not a good.

Play testing is always the best bug finder... : )

Again enjoy as always

Jared.