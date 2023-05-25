 Skip to content

Mystery in the Office update for 25 May 2023

Patch notes 25/02

Share · View all patches · Build 11318753 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.1.2 for Mystery in the Office is now available.
See the list of changes for this update below:

  • Added informative text when interacting with items that contribute to achievements, providing visual feedback to players
  • Implemented a notification widget for inventory items, providing clear feedback when items are added or consumed
  • Included an option in the settings menu to configure screen resolution
  • Implemented numbering system for the tapes, ensuring clear identification of the recording being listened to before the dialogue begins
  • Renamed certain inventory items to enhance clarity
  • Removed rounded borders from background images used in the inventory, resulting in a cleaner appearance
  • Corrected the alignment of the entrance door

