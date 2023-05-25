Patch notes 25/02

Patch 1.1.2 for Mystery in the Office is now available.
See the list of changes for this update below:
- Added informative text when interacting with items that contribute to achievements, providing visual feedback to players
- Implemented a notification widget for inventory items, providing clear feedback when items are added or consumed
- Included an option in the settings menu to configure screen resolution
- Implemented numbering system for the tapes, ensuring clear identification of the recording being listened to before the dialogue begins
- Renamed certain inventory items to enhance clarity
- Removed rounded borders from background images used in the inventory, resulting in a cleaner appearance
- Corrected the alignment of the entrance door
Changed files in this update