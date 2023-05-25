 Skip to content

Notebook Entries Vol. 1 update for 25 May 2023

UI Update

Notebook Entries Vol. 1 update for 25 May 2023

UI Update

Last edited by Wendy

Simple Update:

Fixes for Ui Placements on different Screen Sizes.

RRC:
Should have the right placements for wider/smaller screens.
Reaching the Checkpoint, if you lose, doesn't repeat the whole intro.

