Koler update for 25 May 2023

General Bug Fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

System

  • Fix the issue that loading screen froze accidentally.
  • Fix the issue that player character froze unexpectedly and the controller stopped working.

UI/UX

  • The keyboard prompts of SHIFT, TAB, SPACE have a larger icon now.

