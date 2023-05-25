 Skip to content

DreamScapes Dimensions update for 25 May 2023

v0.160a

  1. Added noticeboard random quests to the dwarven mines
  2. Added noticeboard random quests to the adventurers arena
  3. Fixed the Thacknor quest path guide not showing for new players

