New Update
Hot Fix:
- Crash when changing from Nvidia DLSS to Built-In. This has been fixed and has been tested many times without any crash.
Change
- the sliders in the Settings Menu have been changed so that in future you have to click on the button to change the value. This makes it easier for our users, and gives a more correct value that you choose.
New:
Color Blind Mode has been made in-game, and can therefore be changed inside the Settings. You can change between the following settings:
Normal Vision (Normal Vision is for non-colorblind, and therefore normal viewing of the game)
Deuteranope (Green weak/blind)
Protanope (Red weak/blind)
Tritanope (Blue weak/blind
Correct Deficiency can be selected if you want or need this.
You can change the strength of Color Blind Mode according to whether you need a lot or a little Color Blinds.
