 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tactical Vengeance: Play The Games update for 25 May 2023

New Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11318569 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Update

Hot Fix:
  • Crash when changing from Nvidia DLSS to Built-In. This has been fixed and has been tested many times without any crash.
Change
  • the sliders in the Settings Menu have been changed so that in future you have to click on the button to change the value. This makes it easier for our users, and gives a more correct value that you choose.
New:

  • Color Blind Mode has been made in-game, and can therefore be changed inside the Settings. You can change between the following settings:

  • Normal Vision (Normal Vision is for non-colorblind, and therefore normal viewing of the game)

  • Deuteranope (Green weak/blind)

  • Protanope (Red weak/blind)

  • Tritanope (Blue weak/blind

  • Correct Deficiency can be selected if you want or need this.

  • You can change the strength of Color Blind Mode according to whether you need a lot or a little Color Blinds.

MT Games Interactive Team.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2252871 Depot 2252871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link