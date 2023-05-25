Update v0.10.2

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone! Today we have 2 updates!

Jotunheim Ragnarok Release!

We’re happy to release Jotunheim Ragnarok at last! Wield your best weapons and get ready to crush some ice! We’ve also made some changes to the Freezing Curse due to your feedback and hope it now feels less vicious. Let us know what you think!



Challenge Mode - Beta

Challenge Mode has a new feature: Blessings, which will give you a nice boost in every run. We’re close to finishing the Challenge Mode development.

The reward for completing each day's challenge will be 500 seeds and 1 Gnöki badge.

After that we will keep improving Endless so we can open a Beta soon.

Fixes and Balancing

Some fixes and balancing thanks to your suggestions:

Beam Pyramid Ascension wasn’t showing in the Glossary.

Vanaheim golden statue’s laser didn’t hurt you if you stayed still.

Some bosses could spawn off camera (Jotunheim and Vanaheim final bosses).

Jotunheim Freezing Curse time required to remove a stack has been reduced.

Jotunheim torches stay on for more time and off for less time.

Boss health in Ragnarok IV and V has been reduced.

Bosses take more time to enter rage mode in Ragnarok mode.

Enemy Gigantism ability has been nerfed.

Leaf cap has been increased by 50 in the seed/leaf exchange.

Weekly Roadmap

One last thing. Here’s the roadmap we will follow for future updates. Many cool things on their way!!

June 1st – Custom Mode release + if Challenge Mode is working fine, release.

June 8th - Ragnarok 6 and 7 in Midgard + Yggdrasil character upgrades

June 15th – New character!

June 22nd – Performance, fixes and balancing

June 29th – Helheim Beta

July 1st – 1 Year Anniversary of Nordic Ashes Demo! Surprise update 😄 🥳

July 6th – Helheim release

That’s all for today! If everything goes right, we will release Challenge mode next week.

Cheers!

If you have any suggestions, issues or any kind of feedback, don't hesitate to contact us:

How to access the Beta?

REMEMBER: To play the beta, you will need to have purchased Nordic Ashes previously.

Open the Steam application.

Go to the Steam library and select Nordic Ashes.

Right click on it and select Properties.

A panel will open, select the Beta option.

Enter the following code: NordicAshesBeta

Click the button to verify that it is correct.

If everything is OK, you will have the Beta option in the drop-down menu. Select it and the game will be updated.

Beta Information

Thank you very much for helping us improve the game. You are an amazing community 😄

First of all, we’d like to share the following disclaimer (don’t forget to read #8)

Keep in mind that this is a Beta and therefore it may contain bugs and balancing issues.

The purpose of the Beta is that you have access to an early version of the game, so you can help us to fix bugs, balance the game and give suggestions.

The Betas last for a certain period of time. We will release them as new updates are released. This particular one will be open for 1 week.

There is a specific discussion for beta feedback in Steam.

The Beta progress will be saved in your actual account.

You can unlock the Steam achievements already published, but the new ones that will be released will not be available. However, once the Beta version is released, you will receive all achievements you have already earned.

You may upload or stream Beta content if you wish. However, please add a disclaimer to your videos/streams to announce that it is the Beta you are playing, not the public version of the game.

IMPORTANT: To avoid any loss of your progress please follow the next steps:

a. Create a backup of your saving files just in case. There should be no issues but just to be safe please do. You may find them here:

i. windows: %USERPROFILE%/AppData/LocalLow/Noxfall Studios/Nordic Ashes/Backup

ii. macOS: ~/Library/Application Support/com.NoxfallStudios.NordicAshes/Backup

iii. linux: ~/.config/unity3d/Noxfall Studios/Nordic Ashes/Backup

b. After playing the Beta, if you wish to return to the main version of the game and deactivate the Beta, please notice that your Beta progress will be lost.

DISCLAIMER

It is possible that you find bugs or content that has yet to be implemented, such as sounds. We thank you for notifying us of any bug or issue through our discord or steam discussions, in the specific Beta section. This way we can access all the information and fix any issues. Thank you so much!