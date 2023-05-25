Major improvements to combat and allied AI.

One of the most common confusions with the game was giving orders to your partner, since there was a button for each action but nevertheless it was not comfortable for the players. Therefore in this update there is a completely renewed AI in which your partner will fight, hide or follow you depending on your play style. It is still possible to give orders with the "F. G and H" buttons, this to cancel an action or perform a specific one.

The combat was another weak point in the game, since it did not feel impactful, despite having mechanics such as parry, so in this update the impact animations, sounds and effects when hitting, blocking and counterattack. On the other hand, the combat with guns was more satisfying, but it still has a revision in this update in which the possibility of critical shots to the head on common enemies is added.

In addition to adding the option to invert the camera vertically, to make it more comfortable for some players.

This update also contains:

-Improvements in settings, textures and lighting.

-Adjustments to object triggers that would show the button but not interact if you weren't too close.

-Correction of errors in occlusion.

-The new parry action. By blocking an instant before receiving an attack, it will cause an animation that will stun enemies for a few seconds, as well as making it more visually appealing and satisfying.

-Bug fixes.