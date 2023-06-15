 Skip to content

LEGO® Brawls update for 15 June 2023

Ninjago: Dragons Rising Update!

Build 11318418

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Summoning all Spinjitzu Masters! It's time to stand up to The Imperium and stop MergeQuakes from destroying the realms in an all new level inspired by NINJAGO: Dragons Rising.

Dragon Power!
• Power up Dragon Cores in a new fast-paced, round-based level featuring the mighty dragon, Jiro.
• The first team to power up 3 Dragon Cores wins!
• But watch out, MergeQuakes will quickly change the level and the tide of the brawl.

Go Ninja!
• Collect 16 new minifigures including ninjas-in-training, Arin and Sora.
• Taunt your enemies with 4 new emotes
• Watch for 2x stud bonus events throughout the summer!

