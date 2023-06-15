Ninjago: Dragons Rising Update!

Summoning all Spinjitzu Masters! It's time to stand up to The Imperium and stop MergeQuakes from destroying the realms in an all new level inspired by NINJAGO: Dragons Rising.

Dragon Power!

• Power up Dragon Cores in a new fast-paced, round-based level featuring the mighty dragon, Jiro.

• The first team to power up 3 Dragon Cores wins!

• But watch out, MergeQuakes will quickly change the level and the tide of the brawl.

Go Ninja!

• Collect 16 new minifigures including ninjas-in-training, Arin and Sora.

• Taunt your enemies with 4 new emotes

• Watch for 2x stud bonus events throughout the summer!