Content Drop: Rejects Unite - Announced at Skulls!

Our latest drop alongside its patch offer new content, including new missions, a new enemy, a community event, a revamped earnable cosmetics shop, and the reactivation of the premium store. Scroll down to take a look at main features releasing with Rejects Unite!
Content Drop: Rejects Unite and its Patch Include:
New Missions
- Archivum Sycorax - Throneside : We are sending you into Habzone HL-19-24, "Throneside," to break into Archivum Sycorax. We suspect the Heretics have been getting help from inside the hive, and we believe there's sensitive information in there that could prove that.
- Ascension Riser 31 - Transit : This mission is part of our first community event. Players will unite to achieve 3 challenges. Each challenge will unlock a reward; the last will be Ascension Riser 31. The Heretics are transferring a consignment of Prismata Crystals to their allies in the Hive. Head into the bowels of the Transit Hub HL-16-11, "Chasm Terminus," to intercept and seize the shipment before they can complete the transfer.
New Enemy
- The Chaos Spawn - an old f(r)iend returns: The Chaos Spawn will now be roaming Tertium as Darktide's fourth monstrosity.
Cosmetics
- New shop dedicated to earnable cosmetics: A new servitor is moving on the Mourningstar, taking the vacant spot left by Brunt's Armoury location change.
- Additional earnable cosmetics: More cosmetics will be patched into the game for players to earn.
- Lock & Unlocked Inventory view: Players will now be able to track which earnable cosmetics they have obtained, where they came from and how to get the most elusive ones.
Premium Store
- After a break spent to focus on improving Darktide, we are re-opening the premium store, featuring new sets of cosmetic items.
Darktide is currently discounted at 30% during Skulls! Make sure to grab the game while the sale lasts!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1361210/Warhammer_40000_Darktide/
Check our CommLink on our forums to deep dive into the features mentioned above!
Changed depots in release1_main branch