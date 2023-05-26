v1.7.7 - The Minor Fixes Update!

Dear Stormworkers,

It is update week! This update is smaller than usual, and is a handful of fixes. Some of these fixes will be important to some players, such as fixes for workshop upload on Mac, but obviously, not all players will be affected by every fix.

Next week on the 2nd June, we will be announcing the release date and details of the next major update! This major update is in the final stages of development and we are really excited to share more info.

The following week on 9th June, there will be a new normal-sized minor update which will also include some new features for Industrial Frontier owners.

A long standing request we have had from some players is to add support for compressible gasses into Stormworks. This is useful for a bunch of stuff, especially submarines. This is something we have been looking at, because we think it is a great idea and because it is something that many players need. Air and exhaust can already be pumped through pipes and it makes most sense that it should also be able to be stored and compressed in pre-made tanks and custom tanks.

With any change to the mechanics of the game, we are mindful to keep existing behaviour the same, and are testing loads of vehicles as we experiment with changes. Allowing gas to be stored in tanks is a subtle change, and while it may not affect most vehicles, it may be that 1 or 2% of vehicles with unusual piping designs may rely on air not flowing into a tank and would require updating with a filter.

This is a typical problem that we often face, where the desire to improve the game and move forward comes into direct conflict with the risk of breaking a small number of vehicles, and there are many players pushing us in both directions. Obviously, it isn't possible for the game to change and also remain unchanged at the same time!

What do you think. Should we add compressible gasses after testing, with the risk of causing 1 or 2% of workshop creations to require update? Or is this a bad idea and we should leave the game as it is?

We continue work on the updates and will return next week with the big announcement!

Much love <3,

The Stormworks Developers

Patch Notes

v1.7.7

Fix - #13169 Add-ons fail to upload to the Steam workshop on Mac

Fix - #18007 Fix mixing inverted and non-inverted tank track wheels causing wheels to spin backwards

Fix - #18014 Reversed srb fins animations and editor arrows to match their physics behavior

Fix - #18167 Fix missing voxels on the large engine

Fix - #18589 Updated clarke airfield road mesh

Fix - #18630 Fix multi-segment rods being disconnected by rod connector component incorrectly