 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bread & Fred update for 25 May 2023

Day 1.5 Patch!

Share · View all patches · Build 11318161 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Real quick! We just fixed one big bug, my fault sorry.

[BUG FIXED] Some people get soft-locked when finishing the game

Thanks for your patience and sorry for the inconvenience

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1607681 Depot 1607681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link