ROGUE-FP update for 25 May 2023

Version 1.6.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patch Notes

Just a small update to fix an error.

  • Added arrows back into the players inventory after accidentally removing them
  • Tweaked the position of text on the statbar

Sorry about that.

