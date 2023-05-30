1.9.1 'Lance' Post-Release Update

Hello everyone! Today we're releasing Update 1.9.1 for Crusader Kings III. A non-exhaustive list of changes introduced in this Update are listed below; please visit our forum for a complete list of changes, as the full changelog is too large to share via Steam.

► Discuss Update 1.9.1 on our forums!

Expansion Features

Tours and Tournaments: Added a new set of clothing for Western High Nobility (male & female)

Free Features

Added "Points of Interest" to the travel system, which rewards you for going out of your way to visit interesting places around the world. Examples include Special Buildings, Kingdom/Empire Capitals, and Natural Wonders.

Added foreboding events, which make characters eligible to receive awful harm or death down the line

Added incapability harm events, which risk characters being forcibly made incapable after receiving a suitable foreboding event

Added death harm events, which risk characters dying before their time after receiving a suitable foreboding event

Added commander harm events, which puts characters commanding armies at risk of dying for reasons outside of combat (especially if they don't have a suitable commander trait for the terrain they're in, or are unhealthy* with how much health they need to be "healthy" going up as they age)

Added game rule for controlling the frequency of harm events: turn them down, turn them off, turn them up, turn them up but specifically at interesting characters, or turn them up and turn them up extra specifically at interesting characters

Added game rule for controlling targeting of harm events: just the AI, just the player, or both

Added a decision for Jewish cultural heads to adopt Hebrew as their culture's language

Converted the Kuzarite random event for faith reformation into a full "Break with the Old Ways" decision

Jewish faiths now have a Halakha authority main doctrine with 4 types: Rabbinic, Toraic, Kohenimic, Samaritan

Balance

Contemplative Pilgrimages now give 25% bonus Piety instead of 50%

Dynamic Gold Values used in Events, Decisions, and other content now have Max Caps based on Era. This means that, for example, the 'major gold value' will not cap out at 500 gold in the mid-late game where such a sum of gold could be trivial. This makes rulers with very high incomes both pay and receive relevant sums of gold in the mid-late game. The new values are: 25% less in Tribal era, unchanged in Early Medieval, 50% higher in High Medieval, and 300% in Late Medieval.

Grand Wedding Activity Option Prestige Rewards have been reduced by 25%

If a vassal acceptance of Tour demands now consider more factors, such as loyal/disloyal traits, opinion, honor, greed, etc.

Characters involved in the Iberian Struggle are now allowed to take the Hostility Ending if they completely control Iberia, and their primary title is at least a Kingdom they held for 5 years or more. This can be done regardless of the current phase.

Increased tyranny incurred from refusing Pay Homage by 1 to 2, and thus Vassal Opinion lost to 1

It's now valid to petition your liege for a fellow vassals capital title

Lowered Reward Prestige from Tours by 50%

Taxation Tours now give 50% less Reward Prestige, on top of the new 50% reduction

Lowered average Renown gain from Tours

Lowered the chance of becoming a drunkard in ep2_wedding.3400 significantly

Lowered the frequency of the 'Feral Child' event and made the cooldown on getting it again much higher

Made certain events where you get to recruit knights appear in more Locales during Tournaments

Players with the trusting trait will no longer give out hooks via feast APA's, as there is no way of avoiding them

Rebalanced the modifiers gained in tour_travel.3010 so that you don't get fooled by the green/red colors

Reduced the Vassal opinion gain from Number of Courses in Feasts (roughly -5 on each level)

Reduced the frequency of the 'A-pope-riate Clothing' Event and made the cooldown longer

Slashed Siege % Modifiers from Buildings in half, to reduce the speed of late-game sieges somewhat

Slightly reduced the Prestige gain from Dish complexity in Feasts (25%)

The Era cost increase for activity costs is now much sharper; unchanged in Tribal & Early Feudal, 50% higher in High Medieval, and 300% higher in Late Medieval

The Pilgrimage Piety bonus from the Humble or Ceremonial Options is now 100 instead of 250

The Pilgrimage Piety bonus from the Throng Option is now 250 instead of 500

There are now five Tournament Prize options; simple, decent, fine, good, and splendid, which control the rarity of artifacts given out by the tournament. The higher settings now cost a significant amount of gold, and Illustrious artifacts can only be gotten if one of the latter two options are chosen.

Tour Stop costs are now scaled in cost per era, as all other Activity costs

Tribal rulers can no longer go on Taxation Tours (other Tour Types are fine)

Windmills, Watermills, and Caravanserai Buildings can now only be constructed in County Capitals to avoid insane Development growth stacking

Windmills, Watermills, and Carvanserai can now be built in Counties where any County Province matches their terrain requirements

Workshops now give slightly less Siege Speed %

You can now petition your liege for claims held by subvassals

Reduced the general opinion thresholds required for characters to consider cheating to low positives or early negatives for somewhat honorable characters, added a second tier of honor checks for dishonorable characters so that they'll consider cheating at close to (but still a little reduced from) the old higher opinion thresholds, drastically lowered the threshold for any character to cheat regardless of honor in the high minuses

Reduced the health penalty on the incapable trait so that we can all spend a little longer enjoying the care of our regents :)

AI

The AI will no longer send children to university unless they're very rich

The AI will now very often revoke titles from traitorous vassals with less than 0 opinion of them that they have in their prison, unless they are very compassionate, non-greedy, and honorable

Vengeful rulers now more often revoke titles from vassal prisoners

Interface

The Activity Log will now properly display effects and modifiers associated with the entry

Activity Intent Target Selection Window will no longer show targets that will not accept the activity invitation, and will warn if they don't think they will get there in time.

Activity invitation confirmation has gotten updated visuals.

Add a setting to turn off realms being named after dynasties.

Added more appropriate memory icons for Tournament, Grand Wedding, and Tour memories

Added more portraits to culture conversion notifications to make them more informative

Besieging accolades will now properly show the source name in the tooltip

Caravan Master speed/safety contributions now show a breakdown when hiring

Court positions interface has been updated.

Current Caravan Master speed/safety contributions shown when hiring

Fate of Iberia Struggle Events now correctly send toasts instead of Feed messages

Fixed grand wedding activity backgrounds/animations resetting to use the travel graphics under certain circumstances

Fixed the Agent entry in Invite Agent not being clickable everywhere

Fixed tooltip inside the End Regency button

Hide and expand button in contestant leader board doesn't disappear when clicked in a contest anymore.

Holdings will no longer claim that there are a Tribal holding when trying to construct a new holding while not having enough Gold (it was only a UI bug)

If the activity invite details view tries to open an invalid activity, it will no longer display the estimated travel time as an arbitrarily large number.

Improved activity and danger map icon stacking and re-use to prevent flickering

Interface improvements to activity log.

Layout of acceptance has been updated.

Locale Activity Window Conclusion now looks more like the regular activity window conclusion screen.

Locale Activity Window now uses the same Activity Log Window as the regular Activity Window

Marriage proposal interface has been updated.

More traits gained through childhood will now be shown in the education finished event (such as Organizer or Forest Fighter)

Moved the Activity Log Window into the top layer

Names have been added below small character portraits in activity events.

The Appoint Court Position UI now shows personality, so it's easier to choose for example a loyal Bodyguard

The Host in Grand Weddings now use the Admiration default animation, rather than the Idle animation

The Locale Window now explicitly sets the background based on locale_background instead of background.

The War ended popup will no longer use white text on a light background, and not show a sigil when there’s no signature

Tournament invites will now state, in flavorful terms, what kind of prizes you can come to expect if you win

Travel Safety and Travel Danger aptitude for the Caravan Master no longer displays negative numbers. This had no effect on the gameplay.

We now show your designated diarch as the diarch-to-be in the interface

When planning a Tour, we now show vassal opinion and portraits on the map for easier decision-making

You can now hover the Aptitude value in the Appoint window

Fixed some cases where Glory would show up with a lot of decimals

Art

Added eyes to many animals on coat of arms

Added simpler variants of early era clothing for commoners and unlanded characters.

Made it possible to combine crowns with certain other headgear. For now only veils for female western characters. This will now happen dynamically in the game as well so that duchesses and queens will wear a veil combined with their crown

Made the Iberian helmets a bit more common, also made the HRE armor show up a bit earlier and the chainmail coif should now show up as well

Updated all bookmark characters to match better between the bookmark screen and the game. Improved the appearance of some of them and added DNA for most of the secondary characters, so that their appearance will not change between game versions.

Updated Boleslaw II the Bold with historically accurate beard with mustache.

Major update to Bookmark characters to use a bigger selection of accessories.

Multiple clothing, headgear, hairstyle, and cloak improvements to alleviate clipping issues.

Improved Zealous animation pose to alleviate clipping issues.

Added late era western war nobility legwear to Barbershop.

Added a new version of Female Western Era 3 clothes

Localization

Corrected two broken keys in african godname localization

Fixed a few broken death reason texts

Fixed loc issue in fp1_other_decisions.0022

Game Content

Added contest pivotal moment outcome tooltips, as these were not telegraphed before

Added “The Heroes of Our Time”, a feast event about acclaimed knights

User Modding

Activity Types now define triggered backgrounds explicitly for locale backgrounds as locale_background.

Added 'special_building_province' effect for faster special building lookups

Added activity 'special_guest' script list

All trait triggers and effects can now use a trait scope as well as a database key.

Allow portrait 'scripted_animation' being used in most places where 'animation' is allowed, including within scripted animations themselves

Fix all scope types reporting they can store variables.

Fix attending_character not obeying the specified activity state.

Fix toggle-all-AI console button & command

Prop genes are now specified for handedness: props_right, props_left, and animated_props.

Databases

Assigned Huesca, Sobrarbe, and Pallas to the Old Vasconia region

Correctly made Beatrice di Canossa a woman

Made Sancha Baiúo into Galician culture as Portuguese doesn't exist when she lives

Made several of the Zirid dynasty members Sayiids

Updated the Tournament Background image

Israelite cultures have had their languages updated: Ashkenazi High German, Sephardi Iberian Vulgar, Radhanite Shaz Turkic, Kochinim Tamil

Added the Bavlim culture to represent Israelite people in the Middle East

Kuzarite now begins the game as an Unreformed faith, and can become organized via the "Break with the Old Ways" decision

The Communal Identity doctrine is now given the unique "Chosen People" name and description when used by a Jewish faith

Esotericism is now named "Kabbalah" when used by a Jewish faith

All Jewish faiths except Samaritanism now begin the game with the Prophecy of Malichi special doctrine which prevents the Head of Faith title from being created through any means other than the Restore Head of Faith decision

All Jewish faiths now begin in 867 with Polygamy, with an event in the year 1000 to make Rabbinic faiths become Monogamous. Rabbinic faiths begin in 1066 with Monogamy

Removed the holy site in Ethiopia for all Jewish faiths except Haymanot

Rabbinic Judaism now has a holy site in Al-Hila to represent Babylon

Karaite Judaism now has a holy site in Hamadan to represent what is believed to be the tomb of Esther and Modechai

Samaritanism now has a holy site in Al-Hila

Added the new Merkabah faith to the Judaism religion

The Samaritan High Priesthood now exists in both start dates as a vassal of whoever owns Jerusalem

The Samaritan High Priesthood will become a vassal of anyone who conquers Jerusalem of above Duke rank, unless the Priesthood is a vassal of a Samaritan character or independent

Bugfixes

Many, MANY fixes for reported issues. Check the forum link here for a comprehensive list.