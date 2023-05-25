Share · View all patches · Build 11317969 · Last edited 25 May 2023 – 16:32:15 UTC by Wendy

Fixed 2.1 Online (trial version)

Important Open Steam and appear as "Connected", you can check this by pressing Shift + Tab when starting the game.

Online mode:

Finish the tutorial and go to the PC, on the "SEPE" page you will find the "Online" section.

If you want to be the HOST, type the room name and password. Then click on "Host" (it will automatically save the game where you were) and wait a few seconds for the level to reopen.

To join a Host you must enter the Name of the room and the password that the Host set when creating the room, then click on "Join" and wait a few seconds.

What can a guest do in Online mode?

Collect items

Prepare meals

Deliver meals and confirm to guests that they have all their orders.

Cleaning tasks

Open packages

Hitting npcs with a gypsy stick

Note:

Only the Host can talk to NPCs, so he is the only one who can take note of guests and talk to Er fluff, Er bola and Er Richal.

If you find any bugs, please let us know so we can improve it. We know this is the first online version so there will be many bugs.

Best regards and enjoy.