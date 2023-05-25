 Skip to content

Eden's Last Sunrise update for 25 May 2023

End-of-May Update

Build 11317935 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! The game's finally going through console certification as we speak, so I thought I'd bring over some tweaks and fixes in the meantime. Here's a brief list of what's changed:

  • The skill Noxious Strike now has a proper throwing animation when used with missile weapons.
  • The "Technician" NPC class has had its weapon kit and skills revamped to be a mobile, aggressive ranged attacker.
  • Slightly reduced the melee skill growth of the Bloodthrob class.
  • Fixed an issue where clicking/choosing a target during an attack animation could make the target info box appear.
  • The engineer's Dampening effect now correctly diminishes magical healing such as Quick Pickup.
  • Increased mobility of enemy gravbenders.
  • Fixed an issue where activating Melee Counter with a dynamo weapon equipped in the main hand would cause the shooting animation to play. No more laser fists, sorry.
  • Improved enemy AI in several ways.
  • Slightly improved game speed and performance in small ways.
  • Allies no longer gain Tension at the start of a turn for free when above 50%.
  • Fixed an issue where running out of AP on an attack that triggered a dialog scene would improperly cause the end-of-turn notification to appear.
  • Modified how the AI treats Unique skills. They should be much more willing to trigger their Unique skills ASAP now.
  • Replaced the "High" and "Low" arrows with more visible versions.

Stay cool!

