End-of-May Update

Hello! The game's finally going through console certification as we speak, so I thought I'd bring over some tweaks and fixes in the meantime. Here's a brief list of what's changed:

The skill Noxious Strike now has a proper throwing animation when used with missile weapons.

The "Technician" NPC class has had its weapon kit and skills revamped to be a mobile, aggressive ranged attacker.

Slightly reduced the melee skill growth of the Bloodthrob class.

Fixed an issue where clicking/choosing a target during an attack animation could make the target info box appear.

The engineer's Dampening effect now correctly diminishes magical healing such as Quick Pickup.

Increased mobility of enemy gravbenders.

Fixed an issue where activating Melee Counter with a dynamo weapon equipped in the main hand would cause the shooting animation to play. No more laser fists, sorry.

Improved enemy AI in several ways.

Slightly improved game speed and performance in small ways.

Allies no longer gain Tension at the start of a turn for free when above 50%.

Fixed an issue where running out of AP on an attack that triggered a dialog scene would improperly cause the end-of-turn notification to appear.

Modified how the AI treats Unique skills. They should be much more willing to trigger their Unique skills ASAP now.

Replaced the "High" and "Low" arrows with more visible versions.

Stay cool!