Play the New Demo today!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi Gobbos,

Brace yourselves, a new demo has come!

We’re excited to announce a new Goblin Stone demo, available for you to play now!



In this new demo, you will discover:

Branching paths that lead to different map events during adventures

Introducing new and powerful enemies

More balanced Boss Fight

Weapon enchantment slots

New items such as Weapon Orb and Soul





Don’t miss out on this new exclusive demo, it’s only available during Curve Publisher Sale so until June 8th!

Wishlist and follow!

If you enjoyed the demo and want to play the full game, make sure to add the game to your Wishlist and follow us on Steam.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1521970/Goblin_Stone/

The more goblins, the merrier!

Join our community of Goblins on Discord and Twitter to not miss out on any game updates and new opportunities to play!

We hope you will enjoy the new demo and all the improvements we’ve made to the game!

Farewell fellow Goblins!