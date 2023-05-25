 Skip to content

College Kings - The Complete Season update for 25 May 2023

[1.3.11] Patch Notes

[1.3.11] Patch Notes

Build 11317720

  • Removed deleter now scripts are achieved
  • Fix sha in version conversion
  • Fix missing "pending_text_messages"
  • Fixed mc.inventory
  • Fixed Kiwii not being an Application
  • Fixed messenger contacts
  • Fixed missing "sent_messages"
  • Fixed missing "kiwii_posts"
  • Fixed missing liked kiwii posts
  • Deleted duplicate lauren variable
  • Added "PathBuilderGirl" to compat
  • Added "ingmenu" label to compat

