- Removed deleter now scripts are achieved
- Fix sha in version conversion
- Fix missing "pending_text_messages"
- Fixed mc.inventory
- Fixed Kiwii not being an Application
- Fixed messenger contacts
- Fixed missing "sent_messages"
- Fixed missing "kiwii_posts"
- Fixed missing liked kiwii posts
- Deleted duplicate lauren variable
- Added "PathBuilderGirl" to compat
- Added "ingmenu" label to compat
College Kings - The Complete Season update for 25 May 2023
[1.3.11] Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
