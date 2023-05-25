- Emergency fix for an issue with non-on-map battles crashing the battle engine.
- Secret feature added somewhere in the menus... will be announced next update, but available now since it was done for the emergency update...
RPG Architect update for 25 May 2023
Bug Fixes and SECRET Update
