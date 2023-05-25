 Skip to content

RPG Architect update for 25 May 2023

Bug Fixes and SECRET Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11317566 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Emergency fix for an issue with non-on-map battles crashing the battle engine.
  • Secret feature added somewhere in the menus... will be announced next update, but available now since it was done for the emergency update...

