New patch - Balance and 2vs2 feature in silver

today we are going to implement a new patch. As usual, here is some background info regarding the most important balance changes.

It is also possible now to play with two decks on your own in silver tier as it is already the case in gold tier.

Chain-Stall-Strategy

Using multiple spells one after another on own units to build a massive wave has been seen quite a lot. Likewise, doing something similar on opponent's units for incapacitation has also been used manyfold. Since there was no mechanism to prevent an endless chaining, these strategies became very nasty to play against. Accordingly, we increased immunity against stalling spells but also tuned several aoe spells down a little.

Stun-effect / Light Pulse

The stun on itself is not a big threat as it incapacitates units only for 3 seconds. Used with the cheap "light pulse" however, one could also chain it endlessly and power units like Atlas besides. Stun time has been reduced, mana cost increased. To make up for that, the blinding got buffed.

Turrets

The gattling turret is not a strong card at the moment and runs out of ammo quickly. We introduce a slow ammo refill.

The missile turret is a very strong high ranged damage dealer which has been used a lot. Because of its high energy need for ammo, it is not really playable in combos with energy providers. We want to change that and reduce cost of ammo, total energy capacity but also damage. Easier to play in combo but weaker alone.

Overseer

We still like the concept of an air tank but it is still too weak. Damage output will be increased by some tweaks.

T2 and T3 Summonings

T2 and T3 summoning cost will be reduced by 10 mana. We aim at making them more usable.

Entangling roots

Entangling roots is nice to play in the fight of the middle but falls of drastically later. We introduce some initial damage to it.

See all patch details here: https://crystal-clash.com/patch-notes

Want more fun games by Crunchy Leaf?

Feel free to check out our newest game in development, Galactic Glitch, an Action-Roguelike that we want to make just as fun and enjoyable as Crystal Clash.

Just like with CC, we would love to hear your feedback on the game, so we can keep making it better! 🎮

The demo is available right now, for free!

You can check it out and Wishlist here on Steam:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/640160/Galactic_Glitch/