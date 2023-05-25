 Skip to content

Warhammer Horus Heresy: Legions update for 25 May 2023

Warhammer Skulls 2023 is here!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


"Sanguis Extremis!"
– Kargos the 'Bloodspitter'

Sharpen your axes and ready your bolters, the time for the harvest of skulls is here! This year Warhammer SKULLS brings a trove of new content and amazing deals, including a new raid event, a new Battle Pass, and a DLC featuring Angron himself! Check out the details in the latest blog post.

Prepare to enter the fray and sate Khorne's hunger for war! Get ready to fight in The Conqueror's raid event to unlock a terrifying new Warlord, collect exclusive cosmetics with the new Battle Pass, and complete your collection with some of the most red-handed warriors in the Galaxy. Skulls for the Skull Throne!

