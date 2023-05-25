 Skip to content

Bug Blazer Playtest update for 25 May 2023

b0.7.13 Repoisoned

  • Fixed a small problem with the fireworks trying to continue after being completed
  • Fixed a layering problem when quest completed was displaying
  • Reenee updated the vintage poison can!
  • Updated the gas for poison to be further from the nozzle

