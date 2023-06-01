Unmatched: Digital Edition update 1.0.9 is here!

As promised we are working hard on keeping the game up to your expectations! That is why we are releasing a bunch of fixes to the game so you can enjoy Unmatched: Digital Edition without any problems!

[Fix] Issue causing the game to crash when Bigfoot was in the game was fixed. - The big guy will no longer mess with your gaming experience! :)

[Fix] Issues with healing from the effect of Dracula's "Prey Upon" card have been fixed.

[Fix] Issue causing the 2v2 games with AI to endlessly reload has been fixed.

[Fix] Sherlock's Master of Disguise card is now working properly while playing using the controller.

[Fix] Fixed highlighting of heroes while playing Sherlock's Master of Disguise.

[Fix] Sherlock's achievement icon has been fixed.

[Fix] Dracula's chat icon has been fixed.

[Fix] Dracula''s "Do my bidding" card has been fixed.

[Fix] Issues with the AI gameplay style have been fixed.

[Fix] Sherloc's mono-color skin has been fixed.

[Fix] Tutorial was slightly improved.

[Fix-Controller] My Collection screen has been improved for controller users.

[Fix-Controller] Feedback screen has been improved for controller users.

[Fix-Controller] Dracula's "Ravening Seduction" is now working properly while playing with a controller.

More characters and maps are coming!

That is right! As a teaser of what's coming next - just see where Dracula wandered last night! Luckily they didn't wake up Mr Hyde or Dracula might not be released on time...

We are going to release a lot more of DLCs - both heroes and maps! You can get all of them as soon as they are released and with over 50% discount - just buy Season Pass! It's the best way to have a full experience of Unmatched at the best price possible!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2006720/Unmatched_Digital_Edition_Season_Pass_1/

You can see our release schedule below!

That is all for today! Now go and compete with each other and just enjoy Unmatched: Digital Edition! And don't forget, we're always happy to hear from you - share your thoughts in the comments! 🔥