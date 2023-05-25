Golfing In Aether Update Released [1.5.4]

For this update I've implemented an in-game help menu with a few basic information topics. I've also published two steam guides covering the basics of the achivements and one with specifics on how the XP works for S-Ranks.

How-To Play

In these menus you'll find various information ranging from launching your ball, and the power indicator behavior, to how earning XP works such as for when chasing S-Ranks. It is available to all local players in addition to player 1. A noteworthy feature is that it will pull data from the specific player so anything like controls or how HUD elements look will be mimiced to reflect that.



This section can be found in the game menu such as when pausing the game. Over time the topics covered can be expanded up-on, to start with I just wanted to provide answers to commonly asked questions and anything I think might be especially helpful to know.

I welcome any feedback you may have and suggestions to topics to cover, also nothing is too 'basic' to cover if you can think of something.

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2902748855

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2980309900

Steam Guides

I've posted two guides, the first giving a bit of additional information relating to each of the achivements, and the second a break down of how scoring works for S-Ranks.

You are free to take any information, images, and so-on from these two guides i've specifically made to write your own guides if you feel you can do a better job, or to post on other websites. I just wanted to get the information kind-of out there and felt this was a good medium to do so.

Where it will differer to what I've included in the game is that I can go into a little more in-depth and you will be able to ask questions in the comments if you feel I've missed something.

Other fixes and improvements

See the full update notes below for other fixes and small improvements made, if you are aware of any issues not fixed by this update please let me know so I may address them.

Patch Notes

Interface

Added tweak to hide the HUD when using the game menu with no local players. This free’s up room for other UI elements in some menus.

Added ‘How-To Play’ menu from game menu. From this menu are various information topics such as how to launch your ball, how the scoring works, and what various scoring terms mean.

Fixed various scaling issues on some menus.

