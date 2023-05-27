Version 2.21

Here's the full list of changes:

Added a new quest that requires some friends.

Added a new player requested curio vendor item.

Added a shortcut to stash items in the bag when looting.

Added micro managing of individual friends to focus action.

Added some fixes to the Chinese localization. Thanks Cloud Wu.

Added some heritages for micro managing friends.

Terrain altering no longer work during encounters or quests.

Blessed scroll effects should now work correctly.

Tasks should now register when buying or crafting using drag and drop.

Poisons can bow be applied to weapons if they are known or identified.

Lucky Number Seven now automatically loots gold coins under your feet.

Silent Move now mentions that it must be used for double damage.

F1 key can now be used to show the editor buttons in Linux.

Default refresh rate is now 60 instead of 30.

Updated Unity to the latest LTS version.

There was a small hot fix after the the previous update that fixed a bug that caused the game to crash when clearing a dungeon. As it is with this game when you report a game breaking bug you will end being hunted by other players. This time the quest boss happens to require some friends and it needs to be taken care of in order to unlock further additions to your hideout (the additions will come in the next update).

There's a new curio item that can be used to draw arrows on the floor. The idea was funny enough for me to spend a few hours to implement it so now it is in the game. You will have to complete the quest mentioned above for it drop for the first time and to be available at the curio vendor.

It's now possible for the PC master race to loot and stash items in the bag by pressing Ctrl + Enter or Ctrl + Click (keyboard and mouse), or L1 + X (controller). Touchscreen users like to fondle their devices so they don't get a similar option. The UI does not show these shortcuts because eating ice cream felt better than drawing pixels.

It's now possible to order individual friends with focus action. This is done by pressing the focus key followed by selecting a friend and finally selecting a target. It is no longer possible to order all your friends to stay put but it is now possible to tell a single friend to stay put by pressing the focus key, selecting a friend and then selecting it again (this is something you may need to use in the new quest to prevent your friends from wandering around).

Lucky Number Seven now also loots gold coins under your feet. This is to help with looting all those coins that appear out of nowhere. Note that it still destroys the corpse if it loots anything from one so if you happen to need specific corpses, you have to be careful with it. The item description does not mention this behavior because there was still some ice cream left.

Alter terrain, wand of crushing and wand of excavation no longer work during encounters or quests. They were essentially built-in cheats to block the simple AI and instead of trying to make the AI not so simple, and possibly spend tens of hours on it, the easy and cheap three lines of code approach was chosen.

There was a bug that turned blessed scrolls into regular ones before applying the blessed effect and that made it impossible to complete certain achievements. This is what I would call a game breaking bug and you know what that means in the next update.

Tasks didn't register when you dragged an item from the store to your inventory. There's a small difference in how the code is handled with each different kind of input (key, click, dnd, controller etc.) and of course I forgot to test drag and drop.

Poisons are now applied to weapons if the potion is identified or player knows what the potion contains. It used to be that the player had to know what it contains even if it was already identified.

Unfortunately there is still an input bug where a key can get stuck. I'm not sure how to fix it as it relies on the underlying input system to tell the game that a key has been released and if the event never comes then there is no easy way to know that the key has been released.

Player can stop being stuck by pressing and releasing the same key that is stuck, e.g. right key if character is trying to move right.

It is possible to reduce the chance of key getting stuck by increasing refresh rate and that's why the default refresh rate is now 60 instead of 30. This only affects fresh installs so if you have played at 30 fps you may want to visit the settings screen and flip it to 60 for smoother play.