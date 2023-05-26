Harvest Days: My Dream Farm – EA 0.9.7

ADDED
- In the mountains, you must now build the bridges across the river yourself.
- Interiors of rented houses.
- A picnic area near the entrance to the mountains.
UPDATED
- User interface improved.
- Optimised LODs.
- Adjusted the volume for some sound effects.
FIXED
- Issues with the backup system.
- In the settings menu, when the volume is set to 0% you can still hear it.
- Issues in some menus when playing with a controller.
- A bug that occurred when donating a lost item at the police station.
- Some trees and rocks overlap each other.
- Some lost items were impossible to find.
- Rachel gets stuck on the bridge closest to the farm.
- When Rachel takes her route from the farm entrance to the animal rescue centre and driving her vehicle towards the end of the lane, she cuts the corner and drives across the yard.
- Some wild animals do not flee when you approach them.
Changed files in this update