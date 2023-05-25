 Skip to content

World Titans War update for 25 May 2023

Update V0.28

Share · View all patches · Build 11317239 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Discover the new military vehicles that revolutionized the battlefield!

American Vehicle Willys MB

The Willys MB is a 4x4 utility vehicle manufactured by Willys-Overland during World War II, known as the Jeep.

It was designed to be rugged, capable of traversing difficult terrains, and transporting soldiers and equipment over long distances.


German Vehicle Kübelwagen

The Kübelwagen was a German military vehicle produced by Volkswagen during World War II.

Its compact size and 4x4 traction made it a reliable and capable vehicle in a wide range of terrains.

Developer: If you have any questions or issues after this update, we're here to help! You can reach us through Discord, Steam, or any platform of your choice.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1691480/

