Update V0.28

American Vehicle Willys MB
The Willys MB is a 4x4 utility vehicle manufactured by Willys-Overland during World War II, known as the Jeep.
It was designed to be rugged, capable of traversing difficult terrains, and transporting soldiers and equipment over long distances.
It was widely used in the war and later evolved into the Jeep CJ, a popular civilian vehicle in the United States.
German Vehicle Kübelwagen
The Kübelwagen was a German military vehicle produced by Volkswagen during World War II.
The Kübelwagen was based on the popular Volkswagen Beetle but modified to suit military needs.
It featured a more robust suspension and increased ground clearance to enhance its off-road capabilities.
Its compact size and 4x4 traction made it a reliable and capable vehicle in a wide range of terrains.
