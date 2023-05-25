Major Update Version 0.22: Simple Tom!

May update? Oh my, it looks like we’re a little late on this one. But better late than never, right? We’ve been hard at work over here, and we have so much to share! So without further delay, let’s get to it!

An interesting new update arrived today! Simple Tom is now ready to challenge you, as you may have seen on our Discord, thanks to (HairyLoco) for guessing the adjective linked to his name.

Let us welcome Tom as the newest sheriff in town, but he does not come alone. Let's also welcome his minions, the Armarauders!

➛ If you want to be sure to face him in a game, try the "Seed" "Tom" in the redemption options.

Let's learn more about those interesting individuals!

In the vast desert expanse surrounding Green Hill, a notorious gang known as the "Armarauders" roams. This gang operates under a peculiar hierarchy based on an unusual measure of skill: the ability to roll the longest distance without succumbing to dizziness. Strangely enough, it is often the least intelligent members who rise to the top of this hierarchy.

Approaching the Armarauders requires caution, for their lack of intelligence does not mean you should take them lightly. Their simplicity and straightforwardness make them remarkably resilient to magic and the Undertaker might have been taken aback when he tried to control them by force if it weren’t for an incredible twist of fate. Indeed, the Undertaker managed to seize control of the gang by besting their leader in a decisive "roll-off" ritual. It was discovered, according to the species' rare scripture, that rolling is defined by “curling up” and “moving” and the stratagem employed by the Undertaker to curl up onto his running horse was therefore deemed valid by the elders of the gang, granting the Undertaker an unexpected victory.

Beware the Armarauders and their unique ways, for their unorthodox nature and unyielding spirit make them a formidable force in the desert.

And some more on the incredibly simple Tom:

Within the ranks of the Armarauders stands a formidable figure known as Tom. Tom has dedicated his life to mastering the art of rolling, honing his skills to near perfection and developing a remarkable resistance to dizziness and head traumas. He has become a true expert in the craft, earning the respect of his gang members.

However, Tom's reign as the leader of the Armarauders came to an unexpected end when the Undertaker arrived and challenged him to a roll-off. Due to technicalities, the latter was indeed able to outmatch the rolling expert.

Now under the Undertaker’s order, Tom was given an important role within the underworld of Greenhill, he was given the role of keeping would-be meddlers out of the valley’s borders and proudly harbors the nickname that his boss lovely bestowed upon him: “Simple Tom”

As always, we have also worked on small bug fixes and game balancing. That's it for today, but you can see a full list of changes below.

Enjoy!

Content

New Boss

Simple Tom is here! He and Rex, Brutus, and Cupcake will each have 50% to be the first of the three bosses each run

New Enemies

The Armarauders enter the fray

Shiny Steve serves as Simple Tom’s first henchman

New Music

New music for the first chapter (if the incoming boss is Simple Tom)

Quality of life

Modifiers applied thanks to objects are now available in the inventory

All players are now resurrected on boss kills

Added HP and Dash amount in the Stats UI

Balance

Rex Brutus Cupcake - Fight balancing : Clones appear a bit less often

Running on fumes - Damage boost : 10% -> 20%

Mezcal Defiance - Cooldown : 6s -> 5s

Tequila Bottle - Attack speed buff : 30% -> 40%

Bowgun - The attack speed bonus now takes 1.5 seconds to deplete instead of disappearing as soon as you start walking

UI update: buttons have been given some life

Bug fix