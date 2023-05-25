1.3.0 - Sliding Puzzle Mode

I'm pleased to announce that sliding puzzles have come to Fantasy Jigsaw Puzzles!
On the main menu, you'll notice a new button which allows you to play each puzzle as a sliding puzzle.
In sliding puzzle mode, you click each piece to move it inside the game area.
However, you can only move one piece at a time. It's quite a challenge!
In addition, I have fixed a small bug with the 'restart' feature.
Now, all puzzle pieces are shuffled correctly when a puzzle is restarted mid-game.
This is a new game mode and I'm still improving it.
Please tell me any problems you have, or any suggestions on how to make it better.
Enjoy!
