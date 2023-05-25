 Skip to content

Earth Rising update for 25 May 2023

Bug Fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added radio
Press "R" to access the radio

Fixed missions
Now it is more clear what to print to finish the mission

Fixed grabbing
Grab does not bug where it flies all over the screen.

