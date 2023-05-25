Beta1.7.0

Due to the expansion of the variable that determines the weapon type, there is a possibility that problems may occur with previous saved data, such as achievements not being reflected.

Please delete C:\Users\username\AppData (normally invisible)\Local\ZombieCenter\Saved\SaveGames

and restart the game.

New features

You can now use the -Jump to climb forward barriers. The height will change according to the mobility modifier of the weapon you have.

(The change of overcoming steps with one- or two-handed weapons is no longer available)

-New weapon "crowbar" has been added.

-A new weapon, the ""Frying Pan"", has been added. The frying pan can block all but a few zombie attacks.

-A new weapon "Shovel Short" has been added. It is a small shovel and can be two-handed or one-handed depending on attack stance.

-A new weapon "Chinese Kitchen Knife" has been added.

-Added achievements related to the above new weapons.

Adjustments

-The attenuation rate of the hoe swing attack has been adjusted.

-Added a description of "Jump" to the instruction manual.

-The clothing racks and electric lamps can no longer be climbed on and stayed on.

-Highlighted the goal in Time Attack mode.

-Reduced the durability of barriers in Time Attack mode.

Bug Fixes

-Fixed a problem where the dog zombie's roar would multiply.