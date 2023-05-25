Dynopunk | Available now!

Share · View all patches · Build 11316746 · Last edited 25 May 2023 – 15:06:16 UTC by Wendy

We are thrilled to finally share Dynopunk with the players!

The ironic adventure in this cyberpunk dinosaur world is available NOW!

Check out the official release trailer!



Chris moves to a megapolis to open his own repair shop and make his impossible dream come true. He wants to build a time machine and travel into the past to find his true love.

Will he accomplish what he strives for? Find out now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1596730/Dynopunk/

An exciting arcade repair shop sim, Dynopunk creates a unique world where every character has a unique personality, background, and goals. By having meaningful conversations, offering beverages and fixing (or breaking) gadgets, you can influence your customers' emotions and determine their future.

Jokes, easter eggs and references to popular culture scattered throughout the game make the story engaging and fun to play.

Get ready to experience the cozy and atmospheric world of Dynopunk! Your adventures start now!

