Total War: WARHAMMER III - Update 3.1.0

We hope you've checked the forecast, folks, because Update 3.1 is here to rain down a new suite of quality-of-life fixes, various tweaks and continued support for Total War: WARHAMMER III, as well as some new content to sink your teeth into.

We're delighted by the response to not only Update 3.0 and the Forge of the Chaos Dwarfs, but also roadmap of content for the next 12 months of WARHAMMER III! If you missed said roadmap, please do check it out. There's some exciting stuff coming to the game in '23, '24, and beyond...

However, in the here and now, if you're reading this it means Update 3.1 is real and living and ready to pour down your internet pipes. Here are the highlights:

A new Legendary Hero arrives in Total War: WARHAMMER III today for free (requires a CA Account)! Pro tip: tune in to Games Workshop's Warhammer Skulls event at 5PM BST... 🤫

arrives in Total War: WARHAMMER III today for (requires a CA Account)! Pro tip: tune in to Games Workshop's Warhammer Skulls event at 5PM BST... 🤫 Bretonnia are getting some love with plenty of changes and rebalances.

are getting some love with plenty of changes and rebalances. The Great Drill of Hashut will strike in a new Chaos Dwarf endgame crisis for Immortal Empires, The Will of Hashut .

. Give some love to the lower tiers of infantry with the fourth Regiments of Renown , arriving for free in WARHAMMER III today.

, arriving for free in WARHAMMER III today. Gear up for the next content drop with quality-of-life improvements, bug fixes, graphical enhancements, and more!

Make yourself a fresh cup of tea of coffee, get comfortable, and have a read through the full patch notes here (it's pretty big... you've been warned!):

##### **[📜 Update 3.1 Full Release Notes](https://www.totalwar.com/blog/tww3-update-310)**

Barring any hotfixes, the next update after this will be Update 4.0 in (checks the Roadmap) 'the summer'. So, not long!

