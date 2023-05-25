Don't forget to update your client on Steam before logging in.
Fixed:
- Jewelcrafting trainer fixed in Silverlake.
- EnchantedSerpentscale gloves fixed, can now be crafted.
- WL death dupe fixed.
- Tradestocks should now refresh properly while server is running.
- We have made tweaks to the respawn of monsters, let us know if this has helped the issue.
- Greater Elementals should spawn more reliably.
Added:
- Blackwood now have all crafting stations and personal storage.
- There is now a General vendor next to the bank in Silverlake.
- Mailboxes added to Silverlake.
- Dragon Meat and Serpent Meat added to drops. No recipe for Serpent meat yet.
- "The occult presence has risen again."
- Added more loot in Old Mines for regular monsters and the last boss.
- Added more serpent spawns and added more T5 to some of their areas.
Balance:
- Quivers have been removed, they we're not supposed to be in the game yet.
- Serpents are adjusted to behave more as intended, they attack with their bite with the addition of poison. additional tuning to dragonkin.
- Goblinoids out in the world has gotten a full rework of abilites and animations, let us know if they were scaled too hard or too weak.
- A players body will now stay 30m and will not disappear after being completely looted. We are investigating why this might not be the case in WL.
- Seething brood scaled to lvl 28. First wave of loot added to it's mobs.
In progress:
- Swords with the wrong mesh causing horrible visuals on imbued weapon effects.
- Title "Launch Survivor" keys will be emailed out to accounts that are eligible.
- False encumbrance bug.
- Demons and their loot, abilities.
-Team GellyBerry
Changed files in this update