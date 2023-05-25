 Skip to content

Ethyrial, Echoes of Yore update for 25 May 2023

Patch 1.8

Fixed:
  • Jewelcrafting trainer fixed in Silverlake.
  • EnchantedSerpentscale gloves fixed, can now be crafted.
  • WL death dupe fixed.
  • Tradestocks should now refresh properly while server is running.
  • We have made tweaks to the respawn of monsters, let us know if this has helped the issue.
  • Greater Elementals should spawn more reliably.
Added:
  • Blackwood now have all crafting stations and personal storage.
  • There is now a General vendor next to the bank in Silverlake.
  • Mailboxes added to Silverlake.
  • Dragon Meat and Serpent Meat added to drops. No recipe for Serpent meat yet.
  • "The occult presence has risen again."
  • Added more loot in Old Mines for regular monsters and the last boss.
  • Added more serpent spawns and added more T5 to some of their areas.
Balance:
  • Quivers have been removed, they we're not supposed to be in the game yet.
  • Serpents are adjusted to behave more as intended, they attack with their bite with the addition of poison. additional tuning to dragonkin.
  • Goblinoids out in the world has gotten a full rework of abilites and animations, let us know if they were scaled too hard or too weak.
  • A players body will now stay 30m and will not disappear after being completely looted. We are investigating why this might not be the case in WL.
  • Seething brood scaled to lvl 28. First wave of loot added to it's mobs.
In progress:
  • Swords with the wrong mesh causing horrible visuals on imbued weapon effects.
  • Title "Launch Survivor" keys will be emailed out to accounts that are eligible.
  • False encumbrance bug.
  • Demons and their loot, abilities.

-Team GellyBerry

