Fire of Life: New Day update for 25 May 2023

Splash "error"

Build 11316685

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You may see a "Turn this on" twice without any messages.

  • Put a pause in between texts so it doesn't rush through (forgot to do that. sorry).
  • Put a variable in so that if you did it in the splash screen, it will not appear again.

Changed files in this update

