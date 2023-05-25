Splash "error"

You may see a "Turn this on" twice without any messages.
- Put a pause in between texts so it doesn't rush through (forgot to do that. sorry).
- Put a variable in so that if you did it in the splash screen, it will not appear again.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
You may see a "Turn this on" twice without any messages.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update