Tiny Combat Arena update for 25 May 2023

0.11.1.2 Testers Branch Changelog

25 May 2023

- Pitch ladder graphics and text made thinner

Bugfixes:  
- Thrust to weight ratio on STOVL MFD page reads correctly again  
- Nozzle (and thrust too probably) should no longer read negative or strange values  
- Stick and rudder input no longer persists through player respawn in Arena (very old bug, finally fixed!)  
- Fixed uncommanded ejection on respawn if eject was mashed after player had already ejected  
- HUD elements should no longer appear behind the player aircraft  
- Removed the effective radar range dotted line (was appearing in strange places, may rework this later)  
- Radar symbology should no longer clip out of the radar display

Balance:  
- AV8B radar ranges increased slightly  
+ EffectiveRange 8000 -> 9200  
+ MaxRange 10000 -> 14500```

