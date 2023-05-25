- Pitch ladder graphics and text made thinner
Bugfixes:
- Thrust to weight ratio on STOVL MFD page reads correctly again
- Nozzle (and thrust too probably) should no longer read negative or strange values
- Stick and rudder input no longer persists through player respawn in Arena (very old bug, finally fixed!)
- Fixed uncommanded ejection on respawn if eject was mashed after player had already ejected
- HUD elements should no longer appear behind the player aircraft
- Removed the effective radar range dotted line (was appearing in strange places, may rework this later)
- Radar symbology should no longer clip out of the radar display
Balance:
- AV8B radar ranges increased slightly
+ EffectiveRange 8000 -> 9200
+ MaxRange 10000 -> 14500```
0.11.1.2 Testers Branch Changelog
