0.11.1.2 Testers Branch Changelog

- Pitch ladder graphics and text made thinner Bugfixes: - Thrust to weight ratio on STOVL MFD page reads correctly again - Nozzle (and thrust too probably) should no longer read negative or strange values - Stick and rudder input no longer persists through player respawn in Arena (very old bug, finally fixed!) - Fixed uncommanded ejection on respawn if eject was mashed after player had already ejected - HUD elements should no longer appear behind the player aircraft - Removed the effective radar range dotted line (was appearing in strange places, may rework this later) - Radar symbology should no longer clip out of the radar display Balance: - AV8B radar ranges increased slightly + EffectiveRange 8000 -> 9200 + MaxRange 10000 -> 14500```