Spider Web, Time Control, New Materials and more - UPDATE v.0.3

Hello everyone!

Today, I have updated the game to version v0.3. This update includes:

Over 20+ new materials for blocks and weapons.

New Play Mode: Spider Web.

Time Control feature.

3 new language versions: Arabic, Icelandic, and Romanian.

Several minor improvements.

Now, let's explain each new addition in detail:

NEW MATERIALS

Previously, during the game's release, players had a choice of 13 colors: white, gray, black, brown, red, orange, yellow, lime green, green, sky blue, blue, purple, and pink (with an additional glass material). Now, all these colors are available in translucent and glowing (except for gray, black, and brown) versions.

SPIDER WEB

The new Play Mode called Spider Web introduces a fun way for players to cling to any object using a "spider web" and quickly pull themselves towards it. During this action, players automatically transition into ragdoll mode. This mechanic works well for parkour-style maps or for launching characters into the air.

TIME CONTROL

Time Control is a new feature in the game that allows players to... well, control time. Originally, the game was supposed to have only a slow-motion feature, but I thought that giving players full control over time would provide more freedom. Now, with a single button press, you can slow down the game to x0.05 or even speed it up to x5. You can find the time control settings in the game's options (Settings > Gameplay).

NEW LANGUAGES

I have been working with my translators to continually provide new language versions for the game. In this update, Arabic, Icelandic, and Romanian languages have been added. More languages will be added in future updates.

IMPROVEMENTS

In addition, several improvements have been made to the game. For example, a "More Maps" button has been added to the map selection menu. This button takes you directly to the Steam Workshop, allowing you to quickly add new community-created maps to the game. Furthermore, there have been minor changes to the camera behavior, fixes for a few small bugs, and support has been added for the upcoming DLC, Ultimate Ragdoll Game - Goofy Ahh Sounds, which will be released tomorrow!

Many players have pointed out that it would be great if ragdolls in the game did more than just lie motionless. Currently, addressing this issue is my top priority, and I will be working on bringing more life to the ragdolls in the next update.

Stay tuned for more news!

