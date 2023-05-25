Patch 1.6.1.15354

Share · View all patches · Build 11316559 · Last edited 25 May 2023 – 14:59:03 UTC by Wendy

Season 27 Patch

Season 27 features:

[vanilla mode] The current season is a tribute to the original Gold Rush experience; all seasonal bonuses (a.k.a. "buffs") have been temporarily suspended.

Old Arnold's parcel rent price is set to $0.

River Town's rent price returned to its default value.

Skins for Seasons #23 - #26 are now accessible (apologies, Winners!).

A new bee-utiful skin for Season #27 Winners has been added (good luck!).

Additional changes and updates:

[adjusted] Addressed the gold nugget issue in Leaderboard mode to level the playing field for everyone.

Changed the minimal sensitivity level for the mouse to enable fine tuning (from 15% to 5%).

Slightly adjusted lightning levels to address issues with high overcast at night.

Reworked some of the road signs to match those in Alaska's regions.

Updated progression logic for achievements "Gold on the Ceiling II" and "III".

Improved input handling for the ESC button in Machine Store.

Smoothed out collision data near the Old Alaskan Bridge (close to the rails).

Reworked visual representation of gold panning (more stages visible).

Transport Crate, Water Splitter, and Glacier Creek area received various LOD tweaks.

Reworked applying snow details to the excavator and other minor visual glitches.

Thank you for sending us all the reports and suggestions.

You're awesome human beings!

