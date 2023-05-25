 Skip to content

Milfy Cases: Damsels in Distress update for 25 May 2023

English language customization fix

Build 11316557

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patched error for English language name customization for the character Sally. Other languages did not have this issue - likewise, if you skipped customization & used the defaults in English, you shouldn't have seen this bug - it's been fixed either way.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2296591 Depot 2296591
  • Loading history…
