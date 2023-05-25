Patched error for English language name customization for the character Sally. Other languages did not have this issue - likewise, if you skipped customization & used the defaults in English, you shouldn't have seen this bug - it's been fixed either way.
Milfy Cases: Damsels in Distress update for 25 May 2023
English language customization fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2296591 Depot 2296591
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update